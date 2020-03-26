REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 amid coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) –Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced on Thursday that the deadline for states to require REAL IDs has been extended by a year.
The original deadline was October 1, 2020 deadline. According to DHS acting Secretary Wolf, the directive came from President Trump, who has now given the new deadline for the Real IDs. The new deadline will be October 1, 2021.
In a statement, acting Secretary Wolf says, “Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts.”
“Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes,” Wolf added.
The DHS says it will publish a notice of the new deadline in the Federal Register in the coming days.