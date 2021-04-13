Re-trial of Blair County man convicted of 2004 murder underway

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The re-trial of Paul Aaron Ross, a man convicted for the 2004 murder of Tina Miller, began Tuesday morning at the Blair County Courthouse.

Both parties have presented their opening statements with the prosecutor, former Blair County District Attorney Richard Consiglio, going first.

Consiglio presented a thorough yet reserved overview of the case, including key witnesses the jury will hear.

Ross chose to present an opening statement as well.

“We’re not going home yet,” Ross said.

Lawyer Thomas Dickey’s statement was focused on reminding the jury to keep an open mind.

Both parties disagreed on what the key points of evidence are. Prosecutor Consiglio said it’s the beer bottles with matching serial numbers, but defendant Ross said it’s multiple footprints with different tracks.

The first witness, trooper Todd Stevenson, took the stand at 11 a.m.

We will have more information this evening as the re-trial continues.