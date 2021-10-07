Raystown Lake to reopen some access roads for upcoming hunting season

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Raystown Lake announced the opening of multiple access roads to accommodate for the upcoming hunting season.
A list of openings and dates is below:
Opening Oct. 1 *
- High Germany Road (Gate 28 of off Old Plank Road)
Opening Oct. 15*
- Hawns Bridge Road (Gate 1 at the end of Hawns Bridge Road)
- Susquehannock Campground Road (Gate 8 off of Bakers Hollow Road)
- Upper Corners Road (Gate 13 of off Upper Corners Road)
- Fink Road (Gate 27 off of John Bum Road)
- Miller Farm Road (Gate 35 at the end of Weaver Falls Road)
Opening Nov. 26*
- Bowsers Orchard Road (Gate 5 off of Bakers Hollow Road)
- Susquehannock/Bowsers Orchard Connector Road (Gate 7)
- Nancy’s Camp Road (Gate 26)
*Gates will remain open until Dec. 11
The Allegrippis Trails System will only be closed for the deer regular firearms season: Nov. 27 – Dec. 11, 2021.
Depending on the weather, road conditions or special acitivies, USACE may temporarily close gated roads. There is no off-season maintenance on the roadways, motorists will be driving at their own risk.
USACE urges all visitors to always wear orange when in open hunting areas; be aware of surroundings; and to positively identify targets.
