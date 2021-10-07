Raystown Lake to reopen some access roads for upcoming hunting season

Hawn’s overlook in the mountains of Pennsylvania with a view of Raystown Lake in the fall before sunset

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Raystown Lake announced the opening of multiple access roads to accommodate for the upcoming hunting season.

A list of openings and dates is below:

Opening Oct. 1 *

High Germany Road (Gate 28 of off Old Plank Road)

Opening Oct. 15*

Hawns Bridge Road (Gate 1 at the end of Hawns Bridge Road)

Susquehannock Campground Road (Gate 8 off of Bakers Hollow Road)

Upper Corners Road (Gate 13 of off Upper Corners Road)

Fink Road (Gate 27 off of John Bum Road)

Miller Farm Road (Gate 35 at the end of Weaver Falls Road)

Opening Nov. 26*

Bowsers Orchard Road (Gate 5 off of Bakers Hollow Road)

Susquehannock/Bowsers Orchard Connector Road (Gate 7)

Nancy’s Camp Road (Gate 26)

*Gates will remain open until Dec. 11

The Allegrippis Trails System will only be closed for the deer regular firearms season: Nov. 27 – Dec. 11, 2021.

Depending on the weather, road conditions or special acitivies, USACE may temporarily close gated roads. There is no off-season maintenance on the roadways, motorists will be driving at their own risk.

USACE urges all visitors to always wear orange when in open hunting areas; be aware of surroundings; and to positively identify targets.