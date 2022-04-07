HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Spring turkey season is right around the corner and Raystown Lake will be ready for incoming hunters.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District will open Gate 28 on High Germany Road (Nancy’s Camp Service Road) on Saturday, April 23 till Tuesday, May 31.

Hunters are reminded by the USACE that the gated road may be closed due to weather, road conditions, or other special activities. Also, only portable hunting stands or blinds may be used and are not allowed to be placed earlier than two weeks until the season starts. They should also be removed then two weeks after the season has ended.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), any portable hunting blinds and tree stands left on USACE property should be marked so the owner can be identified.

For more information visit USACE Baltimore District’s website.