Raystown Lake facilities officially reopen, first-ever ‘Trashmaster’ tournament to take place

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– After being closed due to the heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ida, Raystown Lake is now opened back up to the public with help from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District.

Starting today, Sept. 10, all Raystown lake facilities are open back to the public. On Sept. 7 waterfront campsites in Seven Point and Susquehannock Campgrounds reopened. Sept. 9, Nancy’s Boat-to-Shore Campground opened back up.

The roadway through Seven Points Recreation reopened, allowing public access to the Seven Points Marina, beach, boat launches, picnic shelters, Senoia Campground and the Greenside Pathway, according to a press release. The Seven points beach is slated to be reopened Saturday, Sept. 11 but Tatman Run Beach will remain closed for the season.

All public boat ramps are now reopened including Snyder’s Run, Seven Points, Aitch, James Creek, Tatman Run, Shy Beaver and Weaver Falls.

The water levels at the lake rose about 12 feet above the normal swimming pool depth forcing boat access points and lakefront campsites to close down. Work done by USACE maintenance and ranger staff included reinstalling courtesy docks, removing debris from launch ramps, reconnecting utility amenities and additional safety inspections.

Visitors are encouraged by Raystown Lake staff to remember to be cautious when navigating project waters. After periods of high water, it is common for debris to be floating or hidden right under the surface of the water.

If interested in assisting in the cleanup efforts at Raystown Lake, join USACE and Loose Cannon Outdoors staff on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 25 for the first annual Trashmaster Classic clean-up tournament taking place at the Tatman Run Recreation Area.

Contestants will compete to see who can pick up the most trash in order to win the grand prize and to be crowned as Raystown’s Trashmaster. There will be additional prizes given out for other categories such as most tires and most footwear collected.

There is no registration fee, but there is a limit to only 30 boats. Email rob@loosecannonoutdoors.com to receive the registration form and event rules.

For more information visit Raystown Lake’s page on USACE”s website or visit their Facebook site.