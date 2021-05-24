Raystown Lake beaches reopen for the summer season

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Seven Points and Tatman Run Beaches located at Raystown Lake have reopened just in time for summer.

Hours for both beaches are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, but before you hit the sand, keep these beach rules in mind:

Pets are not allowed on the beach but are allowed on upper walkways. Keep an eye out for signage that indicates pet-free zones.

Glass bottles are not permitted on the beach.

Do not cross the designated swim area’s yellow line.

The beach is always swim at your own risk. However, swimming is prohibited until life rings are placed at 10 a.m.