HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A beach at Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County has been closed after the water as found to have high levels of bacteria.

The Raystown Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the closure Friday evening after a water sample taken from the beach area contained the bacteria. The beach will reportedly reopen once water sample results can be cleared for public use.

Anyone seeking information on the closure can call the Ranger Office at (814) 658-3405.