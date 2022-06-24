CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Pennsylvania non-profits and their supporters are going ‘Over the Edge’. rappelling down the side of a State College high-rise apartment building on Saturday, June 25.

It’s all to raise awareness for addiction and mental health recovery and gather funding to support the Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance and the Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition.

“Drug addition affects 1 in 3 Pennsylvania families and the reality is that many of us can and do recover,” said William Stauffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance. “We need to see that happen in more families across Pennsylvania.”

Participants will rappel 13 stories down the side of The Maxxen (31 Hiester St, State College, PA 16801) into the building’s courtyard.

“What better way than having people doing something that seems a little bit scary, but can actually be kinda rewarding,” said Stauffer. “We come to face things that are difficult and find out that we can do so together and in ways that support each other.”

This is the second year the non-profits are hosting the event. Last year, they raised about $40,000.

“I want [participants] to feel a sense of accomplishment having helped our organization and helped promote the good news of recovery,” said David Measel, executive director of the Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition.

Anyone is encouraged to participate and there are still spots available for the event.

Tickets are $250 per person. Interested parties can stop by The Maxxen any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.