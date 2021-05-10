Rapist sentenced to 36-80 years by Jefferson County judge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man was sentenced to more than 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the rape and assault of four children over the course of six years.

According to the Jefferson County District Attorney, 32-year-old Andy Powell, formerly of Brookville and Sykesville, pled guilty in January to 32 counts of rape of a child, 7 counts of aggravated indecent assault, and 9 counts of dissemination of sexually explicit material to a minor. Powell’s plea was an “open plea” meaning that there was no agreement as to the sentence he would receive.

Powell was originally arrested and charged in July 2020 after a complaint opened an investigation into Powell. After a Megan’s Law hearing Friday, May 7, Powell was officially sentenced by Judge Foradora.

“I want to comment the Brookville Police Department, Chief Markle and Officer Shawn Hollobaugh for an outstanding investigation in this matter. Great investigations produce results like this,” District Attorney Jeffrey Burkett said. “Andy Powell will no longer be a menace to young children. He will be in a state prison for at least three and a half decades.”

Powell was originally charged with rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact of a minor and other related charges including endangering the welfare of minors.