Rapellers scale down 12-story building to raise awareness for National Recovery Month

CENTRE COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)- Overcoming the edge…that’s what a brave bunch quite literally did at the Maxxen in State College, as they repelled down the 12-story building in honor of National Recovery Month.

Teaming up with Over The Edge, the fundraiser event was held by the Pennsylvania Peer Support Coalition and Pennsylvania Recovery Organization Alliance, who say thousands of Pennsylvanians battle mental health challenges as well as drug and substance abuse.

By participating in scaling the tall building, participants sent the message that no matter how big the fear, you CAN overcome it.

“People can get through difficult things, and when they do overcome, they find that after, it can be fun and life begins,” said Executive Director for PRO-A Bill Bill Stauffer.

Over 60 people signed up to show their support for those in recovery, with the goal being that each person who repelled off the edge raise $1,000.

“It’s really going to go towards helping promote recovery, promote recovery services, promote trainings and education for the professionals that are providing this service,” said PaPSC’s Executive Director David Measel.

As for Measel’s advice for anyone who might be scared to overcome the edge…

“I’d say go for it, I’m going to,” smiled Measel.

Repelling down The Maxxen will continue on Saturday, Sept. 4. If you’d like to participate in the fundraiser event, email info@overcomingtheedge.org for more information.

