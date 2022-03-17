SOMERSET COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to police he sexually assaulted an underage girl.

Wayne Warnick, 33, of Stoystown told police when they interviewed him on Feb. 10, that the sexual assaults started roughly a year and a half ago, according to court papers.

Warnick allegedly tried apologizing to the girl’s father. At one point the father called the police about Warnick being suicidal while at the same time, they received a call from another State Police station saying they were on the phone with Warnick and he indicated thoughts of harming himself.

Police interviewed Warnick at the station. Later, the young girl was talked to and contradicted his whole statement and said she was often forced to do various things with him.

After being taken to the hospital for an evaluation, Warnick was arraigned on March 15 and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a later date.

Charges include multiple felony counts including rape, assault, and corruption of minors.