JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — There’s no “dilemma” here, Nelly is coming to Johnstown and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, July 22.

The Grammy award-winning artist is lined up to perform at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale at the arena box office and on ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. on July 22.

According to the arena, an online-only pre-sale at Ticketmaster.com will begin Thursday, July 21, at 10 a.m. The needed promo code will be shared with the arena’s e-newsletter subscribers on Wednesday evening.

Nelly broke into the scene in 2000 with “Country Grammar” which sold more than 8.4 million copies. The title track, “E.I.” and “Ride With Me” were hot singles that had constant rotation on radio stations. He followed up by winning his first Grammys in 2002 for “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” a collab with Kelly Rowland from Destiny’s Child.

Since then, Nelly has been all over pop culture from music, tv, movies, and even producing his own energy drink, “Pimp Juice.”

For more information on 1st Summit Arena, visit 1stSummitArena.com.