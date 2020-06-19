Rally to appreciate law enforcement in Huntingdon County

MILL CREEK, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A rally to show appreciation to law enforcement will take place at the Mill Creek Lions Park in Huntingdon County.

The event is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say that local law enforcement and first responders will be in attendance. Some of the speakers at the event will be local and state officials.

The event was recently moved to Mill Creek Lions Park after organizers received a large amount of support and interest in attending.