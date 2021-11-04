Raising Awareness: Local Police take part in No Shave November for men’s health

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — No Shave November/Movember is a month to raise awareness for men’s health, including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

Logan Township and Altoona police are two of many departments across the region, state, and country participating in the yearly event.

By donating $50, the male officers will be able to put away their razors and shaving cream and grow out their beards all month long. Female officers at the Altoona Police department will be able to paint their nails any color. For some professions and companies, a beard is not an option, that’s where “Movember” comes in. Essentially, it’s the same idea, but with JUST the man’s mustache.

2nd First Sargeant Matt Plummer of Altoona police participated in the event last year and said he’s excited about the challenge once again.

“We don’t get to have a whole lot of fun here on our jobs so it’s something that’s fun and the comradery and everyone coming together, especially for a great cause,” Plummer said. “You have guys who have shaved for the past 15-20 years and we always talk about we can’t wait to retire to grow facial hair so this gives us a chance to experience that a little bit.”

The money from the two departments will go to charity. Altoona’s will be to the Amelia M. Sharer Foundation and Logan Township will be choosing a local charity.

One way you can join in at home is through no-shave.org and click “participate.” While you can donate how you’d like, the concept revolved around taking the money you’d spend on shaving/grooming in a month and donating it to charity. No-shave.org focuses on men’s health when it comes to cancer.

The American Cancer Society’s estimates for prostate cancer in the United States for 2021 are:

About 248,530 new cases of prostate cancer

About 34,130 deaths from prostate cancer

The ACS also shows that about 1 man in 8 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in older men and in non-Hispanic Black men. About 6 cases in 10 are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older, and it is rare in men under 40. The average age of men at diagnosis is about 66.

Both Altoona and Logan departments tell the community to stay tuned to their social media and Facebook pages for photos and updates.