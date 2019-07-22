Rain or shine, the Bedford County Fair is up and running

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite the rain and heat, the Bedford County Fair is going on as planned.

They have a few new attractions this year, including chainsaw carving and a circus. The food vendors, including burritos and hot dogs, will also be there.

The president of Bedford County Fair, Jim Edwards, said his favorite part of the week is seeing the community all together, especially all the kids involved in the 4-H Agriculture program.

“It’s a very family-oriented atmosphere, and that is what we push for, and, being just a rural county, it really works for us,” he said.

Monday was the fair’s Family Day and Veterans Appreciation Day. You can visit their website for a full schedule of events throughout the week.