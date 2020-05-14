Rails-to-Trails looks at expanding hiking trails

SAXTON, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saxton Borough is considering expanding Rails-to-Trails in Bedford County.

Saxton Borough Council President Lester Meck says the idea was presented at their lastest meeting. The project would expand the trail through Saxton and into Broad Top Mountain.

The five to six mile extension would start at the reservoir and head towards Dudley and Coalmont. It would also be one of the only trails in the area with inclines, making it great for hikers.

The council plans to meet with the Broad Top Mountain supervisors to talk about the next steps and funding possibilities.

Meck says it could take several years to complete, but hopes it will bring more tourists and business to Saxton in the future.