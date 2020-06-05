Railroad work to close road in Osceola Mills

OSCEOLA MILLS, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT reported that RJ Corman Railroad crews are scheduled to begin work to replace the railroad crossing at Stone Street in Osceola Mills beginning Wednesday, June 10.

Stone Street will be closed while this work takes place and drivers will need to take alternate routes.

Work at the crossing will consist of removing the existing railroad crossing surface, reconstructing the subbase material, constructing and installing the rail/tie panel, adjusting rail approaches to the new surface, and paving the roadway approaches and crossing surface.

This work is expected to be complete by Saturday, June 13. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”