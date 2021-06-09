PennDOT: Railroad work to affect crossing in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said that Genesee Wyoming/Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will soon begin construction near Wilcox.

They will be adding new railroad warning devices at the crossing on Pumkin Hill Road/Stony Hill Road in Jones Township, Elk County, according to a press release. The crossing is located off of State Route 1001 (Rasselas Road).

The work is scheduled to begin June 18 and is predicted to be completed in seven days. The contractor, Progress Rail, is installing new warning devices with gates, new circuitry, a new signal house and maintainer walkways.

PennDOT said all work will be on railroad property with some work adjacent to the roadway, and there may be some temporary traffic control during construction.

They said to use caution around the work zone, be alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to always expect a train..

