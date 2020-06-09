Railroad crossing repairs to cause new detour in Tyrone

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has reported that maintenance on a second railroad crossing in Tyrone will create another detour, this time in Blair County.

Roughly a week ago they reported a similar detour on Johnson Hill Road.

The next crossing to be worked on will be on Tipton Road beginning Monday, June 15. The detour will be set up from Route 4025 to Old US 220. If you’re familiar with the area, you may want to choose an alternate route.

PennDOT says they expect the road to be closed until June 22, 2020.