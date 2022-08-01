SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Somerset County rail work has started and closed a road according to officials.

Work started on Monday, August 1, and is set to be completed on Friday, August 5. The maintenance work to the railroad crossing will leave 1764 Garrett Road Rockwood closed.

The road will only be closed at the railroad crossing, traffic will be detoured.

The detour will take traffic from SR 2016 to SR 2037 to SR 2047 and back to Mount Davis Road.

The rail work is being provided by Safety Services & Supply. It’s also noted that the length of closure is dependent on weather and equipment.