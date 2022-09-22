STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Radar-controlled speed signs have been placed along Route 3014 on Atherton Street to remind drivers of work zone speed limits.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed two display boards along the roadway in an effort to help curb speeding which they say is a common type of aggressive driving.

One sign faces eastbound traffic between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue in Ferguson Township. The speed limit in this area is 25 miles per hour.

The other sign faces westbound traffic between University Drive and South Pugh Street in State College Borough. The speed limit in this area is 35 miles per hour.

The display’s use radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and post them to the lighted section of the sign’s. They will remain on Route 3014 until the end of October.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about the speed display boards can be found on PennDOT’s website.