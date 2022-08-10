ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers in St. Marys are being reminded to follow the speed limit as radar-controlled speed signs were placed along Route 255 in the city.

The display boards face northbound traffic between Fernwood Road and Taft Road and will post the speeds of oncoming vehicles in a lighted section of the sign, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The speed limit on this section of Route 255 is 55 miles per hour and the boards will reportedly be displayed for four weeks.

PennDOT is also reminding drivers that speeding is a common type of aggressive driving behavior and are among the leading causes of crashes and deaths in Pennsylvania.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information about aggressive driving can be found on PennDOT’s website.