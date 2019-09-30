Rachel’s Club: Altoona Junior High students promote compassion, kindness

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area Junior High School’s “Rachel’s Club” greeted student at the door and in hallways with smile and high-fives on Friday.

The club, named after the first victim of the Columbine shootings in 1999, is in its second year with the Junior High kids.

The mission is to replace violence, bullying, and negativity with respect kindness and compassion.