Bridging the racial gap in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — For decades enforcement officers who are at the subject of a death investigation are rarely charged, let alone convicted of murder.

Until Tuesday when Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder along with the other charges.

In central Pennsylvania, Johnstown has the highest black population in the state between Pittsburgh and Harrisburg.

Jeffrey Wilson, Deacon at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Johnstown said, “The African-American community in the United States has been used to this ever since there has been a America policing has been used to perpetrate all types of injustices upon African-Americans.

Deacon Wilson also said with Tuesday’s decision via jury to convict Derek Chauvin, he believes change in the treatment of African Americans will finally, and surely come.

Right now Deacon Wilson is working with Johnstown Police to bridge the gap between the department and the community.