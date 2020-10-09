‘Race for the Ribbon’ to raise money for American Cancer Society on Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you have a need for speed, then you can check out the “Race for the Ribbon” on Saturday in Altoona.

It’s an event hosted by Shaffer’s Full Steam Ahead Hobby Shop, located at 630 N 4th Ave, Altoona, and it’s all to raise money for the American Cancer Society of Blair County.

Starting a Noon, a series of RC Cars will race around an outdoor track for the chance to win a specially designed breast cancer awareness remote control truck.

The organizers encourage everyone to come out and show their support and to wear pink.