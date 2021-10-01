Race for the Ribbon event benefits Altoona teen battling brain cancer

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shaffer’s Full Steam Ahead Hobby Shop is hosting their 2nd Annual Race for the Ribbon on Saturday, October 2.

“Depending on how many people come to race, we could be here until midnight,” Julie Shaffer, co-owner of Shaffer’s Full Steam Ahead Hobby Shop, said.

People will come out to the track in Altoona to race remote control, or RC, cars. It’s all in honor of 14-year-old Ty Mowery who is fighting a brave battle.

14-year-old Ty Mowery who is battling brain cancer.

“Since the first day his dad brought him in here Ty has loved it,” Shaffer explained. “He is always yelling out who is in what place and who is doing what and he keeps us all knowing what is going on.”

Ty was just recently diagnosed with brain cancer. When the shop heard the news they knew they needed to do something to help him and his family with medical expenses.

“There was not even a question or a thought,” Shaffer said. “It was what are we doing? How much can we do? Can we get it all done?”

Preparations have since been underway. The event hasn’t even happened yet, but they have already raised $1,000 with a goal of $5,000.

“So we have multiple people, people that I don’t even know, sharing everything on Facebook,” Shaffer said. “We have people calling us to donate and stopping in. New customers all look around and want to see what is going on. The outreach is just amazing.”

Race for the Ribbon is Saturday, October 2 at Shaffer’s Full Steam Ahead Hobby Shop in Altoona. Doors open at 9 a.m. and racing starts at 11 a.m. There will also be a 50/50 and items being raffled off.

All proceeds will go to Ty Mowery and his family to help with medical expenses.

If you can’t make the event, but would still like to donate, you can call the shop at 814-942-4390 or message them on their Facebook page.

