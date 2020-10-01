“R U Safe?” New app gives domestic violence victims resources, help in real time

(WTAJ) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a new app, developed by the Women’s Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, is giving domestic violence victims the help and resources they need.

The RUSafe app asks questions about your relationship or that of a loved one to better understand possible threats you could be facing.

It also uses your location to connect you to nearby shelters and domestic violence hotlines.

The RUSafe app is free and available to download for iPhones and Androids.

Victim services also reminds you that support is available by phone 24/7 and texting Monday through Friday.