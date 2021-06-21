‘Queen of Tarts’ Bakery in DuBois created from a quarantine hobby

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bakery in Clearfield county is creating tasty tarts and decadent cookies for folks near and far. Queen of Tarts was started as a quaratine hobby for owner, Lauren Johnson. Lauren was working in finance in New York City when the pandemic hit. After coming back home to the DuBois area, she discovered another passion of hers — baking. “Ever since I was a kid I loved baking. My mom was always baking. I had an Easy-Bake Oven as a Christmas gift so I’ve always loved it,” said Johnson.

Lauren’s business focuses on a variety of flavors when it comes to her creations. While she doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar store just yet, she does take orders and ships her cookies and some tarts nationwide.

Lauren says her creations are perfect for a party, or bridal or baby shower, and she looks forward to growing her business. She says social media has played a huge role in publicity and reaching audiences near and far. Who doesn’t love seeing a video of an ooey-gooey decadent chocolate chip cookie getting split in half. “They weigh half a pound each,” said Johnson proudly. “Smore’s is probably my most popular cookie — that one has a homemade marshmallow cream.” Johnson also has other varieties of flavors like the Oreo cookie, double chocolate and snickerdoodle.

Lauren did a demo for us in the kitchen showing off her Strawberry Cream tart. The tart has a shortbread cookie base with a homemade strawberry mascarpone filling. Lauren says all of her tarts are seasonal, so the strawberry flavor might be replaced with some fall flavors after the summer.

If you’re interested in learning more about Queen of Tarts, visit Lauren’s website queenoftartsbaker.com, give her a call at (814) 771-6313 or check her out on instagram @queenoftartsdubois.