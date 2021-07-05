Quaker Steak & Lube location permanently closes in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A popular restaurant for wings has shut its doors in Cambria County.

Quaker Steak & Lube in Richland Township closed its doors for the final time Friday. It was open for nearly a decade.

The company posted a sign to the door thanking its customers for their support over the years and says the decision to close was due to circumstances facing the industry.

THE LATEST IN OUR REGION: