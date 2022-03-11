CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Representatives from Nittany Oil are gathering signatures this week from residents in Bradford Township in hopes to get a question on the ballot of the May Primary Election, which would allow the sale of liquor in town at their Bradford Township location, which is currently a dry town. Right now, in order for residents to get a six-pack of their favorite beer, it’s a five-mile ride down Rte. 322 to either Philipsburg or Clearfield.

“There’s a lot of people in the township either have to drive five miles each way. And they’re not happy about it they’d rather give to the local businesses here in town,” said Emerson Reams, the facilities manager at Nittany Oil.

In order to get the question on the ballot, 375 signatures are needed from registered Bradford Township voters by March 15. Nittany Oil representatives thought they had well surpassed that mark in February, with nearly 500 signatures. But those petitions were signed prior to redistricting maps being finalized, which made them null and void.

“We had the signatures, we kept track of them, and we’re revisiting all of those. And at the same time, we’re also getting the ones who never sign in the first place believe it or not,” Reams said.

If, and when the 375 mark is reached, the question would go on the ballot, and a majority vote would be needed in the election. Although signatures are being acquired rapidly, township supervisors have some concerns about the possibility of the town becoming wet.

“I think most residents are [for it], I think what they’re against is a bar or something along those lines. But as far as the sale of alcohol in the township, I think it will be a good thing in the long run,” said Dennis Mulhollan Jr, a Bradford Township supervisor.

Registered voters can sign the petition at the Bigler Nittany Minit Mart by March 15, on the Philipsburg-Bigler Highway.