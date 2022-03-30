CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cell phones, desktops, tablets, and more. Technology has become a necessity in the lives of almost everyone. But in rural areas, connection to the digital world can be a difficult task. Including Clearfield County, where throughout the county there are plenty of spots with almost no service.

In main areas like DuBois, and Clearfield service is strong, but if you wander out just a few miles beyond the more populated areas, broadband connection plummets. Now, county leaders want to change that

“You don’t have to go too far off the beaten path before it becomes very very sketchy,” said Dave glass, a Clearfield County Commissioner.

In the age of technology, Glass believes the only way to compete with larger cities like Pittsburgh and even State College is by investing in broadband infrastructure.

“If you don’t have broadband, it’s like you don’t have electricity. You know, nobody wants to live in that environment,” Glass said.

Network throughout rural areas can be a challenge. Glass noted the growing efforts of counties like Centre and Mifflin to expand their broadband reach over the past decade. He says Clearfield will fall behind them if they don’t act fast.

“If we want this to be a destination county for people to move to, or even for our own kids to stay here after they graduate, we need to make sure we have the proper broadband infrastructure,” he said.

Expanding broadband calls for a large number of funds. As companies would need to run fiber lines, and install cell towers in the county. Money Glass indicated could be used through American Rescue Plan dollars, as well as through the Biden infrastructure bill. But even that may not be enough.

“The money that we know that we have available now is not nearly enough to tackle this. And every county realizes that it’s a big problem,” Glass said.

Some plans include feasibility studies to locate where this broadband is needed most. As well as teaming up with broadband providers to identify what places and funds need to be allocated, before heading to the state government.

“We need to be able to tell them this is exactly what we need and where we need it and this is how much money will take to fix it,” he said.

This project is no one-day fix. Speaking with commissioners at a recent meeting of state officials, Glass provided an example of Greene County, where they have been working on their broadband initiative for a few years, and are just now starting to see the positive effects of it.