Purse stolen from a Cambria County Walmart, police search for person of interest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a purse was stolen from the Richland Walmart in Cambria County yesterday.
The incident happened around 12 p.m. July 11, according to the Richland Township Police Department. The person of interest allegedly stole a purse and then used a stolen credit card at the nearby Sheetz.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is asked to contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria 911 at 814-472-2100.
Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted via the CrimeWatch website.
