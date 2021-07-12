Purse stolen from a Cambria County Walmart, police search for person of interest

The Richland Township Police Department is looking to identify this person for their alleged involvement in a purse theft at Walmart. (courtesy: CrimeWatch)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a purse was stolen from the Richland Walmart in Cambria County yesterday.

The Richland Township Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying this person in relation to a purse theft at Walmart.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. July 11, according to the Richland Township Police Department. The person of interest allegedly stole a purse and then used a stolen credit card at the nearby Sheetz.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual is asked to contact the Richland Township Police Department through Cambria 911 at 814-472-2100.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted via the CrimeWatch website.