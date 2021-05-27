“Purple Ride” to honor two late Centre Line Riders members, raise money for Salvation Army

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local biker organization will be riding on Saturday to remember two of their longtime members, and to raise money for the State College Salvation Army.

The Centre Line Riders will host their first “Purple Ride” this Saturday.

“We were going to have the first ride last year, but because of COVID, we couldn’t do it so this will be the first year we do it,” Robert Hemman, member of the Centre Line Riders said.

Centre Line Riders, who are apart of ABATE (the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education) are a local bikers group that promote education on motorcycle safety, motorcycle awareness, and giving back to the community.

The group recently lost two of their longtime members, Hal and Natalie Hallock in December of 2019. Both were very active in their community.

“It’s a memorial ride for Hal and Natalie Hallock, who were a big part of ABATE and the community for many years,” Hemman added.

“They were officers in ABATE for 20-something years, and [the ride] is to honor them.”

Money raised during the “Purple Ride” will go to the State College Salvation Army, an organization Centre Line Riders has partnered with for several years.

“Several of the Salvation Army groups in the area have toy runs, we used to have a toy run in the State College area, but fairly recently that was dropped,” said Steve LaMar, Treasurer of the Centre Line Riders.

“That’s one of the reasons why we’re having this ride, and we’re going to contribute the proceeds from this ride to earmark towards helping kids with the Salvation Army.”

Registration for the event begins at 10 a.m. at the Milheim Hotel, and riders will take off at noon.

The cost to ride in the event is $15 per biker, and $10 per passenger. All proceeds will go to the State College Salvation Army. A limited amount of shirts will also be available for purchase on Saturday.