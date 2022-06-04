CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local group of bikers will be making their way to the Salvation Army in State College for a great cause and to remember two longtime members.

The Centre Line Riders A.B.A.T.E. Chapter of PA will be holding their second annual Purple Ride/Salvation Army Toy Run Saturday. They are collecting toys and donations, selling T-shirts, patches, as well as other fundraising events with all proceeds going towards the “Angel Tree Program” Of the State College Salvation Army, a program that also benefits all children of Centre County.

There are about 40 to 50 motorcycles and cars expected to line up for the ride. The ride starts at noon and they are expected to get to the State College Salvation Army by 12:30 p.m.

The memorial ride, being held in combination with the toy ride, is for Hal and Natalie Hallock who passed away in 2019. Last year was the first year the Centre Line Riders had the event.

Centre Line Riders, who are apart of A.B.A.T.E. (the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Towards Education) are a local bikers group that promote education on motorcycle safety, motorcycle awareness, and giving back to the community.