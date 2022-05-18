ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A purse auction is being held in Altoona Wednesday night to help raise money for victims and survivors of abuse and sexual assault.

The 5th Annual Purple Purse fundraiser will be held at the Jaffa Shrine Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where guests can bid different styles of purses in a live auction. The event will feature bags from Kate Spade, Dooney and Burke, Coach and more. Attendees can participate in basket raffles and win other prizes such as a trip to the beach. There will also be a buffet dinner and cash bar.

Those who cannot attend in person can bid online in a silent auction. Guests can also bid from their seats if they choose to remain socially distanced.

5th Annual Purple Purse auction fundraiser at the Jaffa Shrine Center on May 18, 2022.

The event was organized by Family Services Incorporated of Blair County who have helped over 900 adults and children who experienced abuse and other violent crimes. All money raised during the event will help fund the Victim Services Program.

Program Director Ashley Gay Vocco says the money raised during the auction helps tremendously with the funding needed to provide support for those in need.

“The funds raised tonight and all throughout the year go directly to helping those in Blair County who need it the most,” Vocco said. “We do get some grant money and funding and we have lots of other money sources but it’s still not enough, especially when you think about all the services that people who are experiencing that type of abuse and violence need to heal and move on. It takes a lot.”

The fundraiser reportedly generated $25,000 in 2021. More information on the Purple Purse auction can be found online.