Purple Heart Memorial to be built in Sandy Twp

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Purple Heart memorial will soon be installed at the Sandy Township recreational park to honor those in the township who have served and been recognized with a Purple Heart with a special monument to commemorate their service.

The project is being led by the Military Order of the Purple Heart 519, who reached out to the township for help with funding the project. The township then donated $1,500 to the military order to help it get closer to completion.

The total cost of the monument is $9,000, donations can be made through the Military Order of the Purple Heart of the 519, who are still accepting donations to complete the final funding steps of the project. Anyone interested can either reach out directly to the military order, or to township offices to set up a payment.

Sandy Township’s manager Shawn Arbaugh, who is a veteran himself, said the hope is to have the monument installed by Memorial Day next year, so the township can celebrate the holiday with the monument.

“We’re just really excited that we get to be a part of this. And just how important it is for veterans to get to go and be recognized, and reflect on the lost loved ones that they have,” Arbaugh said.