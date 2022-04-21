CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people from Philadelphia are behind bars following an investigation that began once someone witnessed a puppy getting abused in Johnstown.

On Wednesday around 5:45 p.m., Johnstown police were told a witness saw 34-year-old Ronny Baker throw a small terrier puppy from off a flower pot.

Police found Baker in the Suppes Ford parking lot on Washington Street and noted he was dragging the puppy across the ground while it was yelping, according to charges filed. As police approached him, they said Baker continued to drag the puppy and told police their “badge and gun meant nothing.”

Baker’s girlfriend, 24-year-old Tasheeka Forsythe, then showed up as well, according to the affidavit. Baker was arrested, and Forsythe was told to leave the area. However, police had to arrest Forsythe for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct as she reportedly continued to cause trouble.

Both Baker and Forsythe were taken to the Public Safety Building.

Police reported that Baker had a “Rick and Morty” commercial marijuana package on him that contained 21 yellow plastic vials of crack cocaine, six blue stamp bags containing heroin, nine green capsules with crack cocaine and $495 cash.

Furthermore, police noted a green backpack the duo had on them contained 167 stamp bags of heroin, 40 green capsules of crack cocaine, 90 yellow capsules of crack cocaine, a 9mm firearm, 38 rounds of 9mm and $2,600 cash. Both Baker and Forsythe are convicted felons, meaning neither are permitted to have a gun.

The two were both arraigned on felony drug and firearm charges in addition to public drunkenness. Baker faces additional charges for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Baker and Forsythe are in Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $150,000 each. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 3.