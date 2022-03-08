JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Marta Ingros, a Punxsutawney resident for 11 years, is stepping up to help those in Ukraine the best way she can, by baking.

Ingros, who was born in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, has been watching loved ones in danger as the war of Russia and Ukraine rages on. Her family and friends are still there, communicating with her daily about what’s happening around them.

“My family, my friends, they’re all there,” Ingros said. “All my family.”

Because of this, Ingros decided to make a difference, so she started a bake sale to fundraise money with all of the funds going to Red Cross Ukraine and the Sunflower of Peace.

Both are non-profit organizations that provide medical supplies and food to Ukrainian citizens.

The bake sale is on Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the One Life Church. Pre-orders will not be accepted, everything will be walk-in/same-day orders.

Since announcing the bake sale, Ingros said there’s been an overwhelming amount of support and it’s made her extremely emotional.

“When I posted and people started writing, it’s made me cry,” Ingros said. “I’m serious, it’s made me cry, and I can cry now because I feel blessed by the support from the people.”

Because of the response, friends and community members have reached with plans to have a variety of bakery goods on sale, including pies, brownies, fudge, and more.

During these terrifying times, Ingros says she still sees some light and comfort, and she said that if you can’t make it to the bake sale, to keep her family, friends, and all those in Ukraine in your prayer.