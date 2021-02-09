Punxsy Pizza gives back for National Pizza Day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- If you hadn’t heard yet, today is National Pizza Day!

Punxsy Pizza partnered with Slice Out Hunger, an organization with a goal for pizzerias across the state to donate 10 large pizzas to an organization of choice.

This could range from a homeless shelter to a soup kitchen.

The owner of Punxsy Pizza Scott Anthony, says now is an important time to make sure everyone in the community can be fed.

“It’s a time of year when it’s cold outside and you’re dealing with people that are in unfortunate circumstances, so what better food than pizza to be a comfort food to help out those in need,” said Anthony.

Anthony says this year his pizzeria will be donating to Community Actions Crossroad’s Project.