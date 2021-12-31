Punxsy man jailed after allegedly assaulting elderly mother with ashtray

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police arrested a Punxsutawney man after they say he threw an ashtray at his elderly mother, causing paramedics to be called.

Rodney Silvis, 62, of Punxsutawney was taken into custody on Christmas eve after Jefferson County EMS called for police to come to the home on S. Main Street. Upon arriving, troopers noted that the 86-year-old mother had a cut to her head and she related that her son, Rodney, threw a glass ashtray at her.

Silvis was placed in Jefferson County Prison and is now facing felony aggravated assault charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022.