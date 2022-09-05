JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house.

According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., he left the road for unknown reasons before hitting a large pile of gravel.

Police report that Hepler continued straight and struck a two-story single-family home. He was declared dead at the scene.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State police were assisted by Hawthorn Fire Dept. and Ringgold Fire Dept. along with Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Brosius Towing.