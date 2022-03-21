JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Area Hospital has recently been named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital, for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to being named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital, PAH has received an additional distinguished honor for the 2022 year.

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has announced the 20 highest-ranked rural and community hospitals in the country based on an evaluation by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “On behalf of the Punxsutawney Area Hospital, we are excited to share the news of being ranked nationally as a Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital. We are honored to receive this distinct national recognition and would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the community for the continued support they provide us,” stated Daniel Blough, CEO of the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

The determining factors for the top 20 rural and community hospitals are based on eight indices: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency.

NRHA is a nonprofit organization working to improve the health and well-being of rural Americans and provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. NRHA’s membership consists of diverse individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health. The Chartis Group provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the health care industry.

With expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children’s hospitals, and health care service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Visit www.chartis.com.

The Top 20 Rural and Community Hospitals will be recognized May 12 during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit in Albuquerque, N.M. For more information about PAH and the services offered, visit www.pah.org or call 814-938-1800 for more information.