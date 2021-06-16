Punxsutawney’s week-long ‘Festival In The Park’ starts June 26

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Festival in the Park is a week-long event at Barclay Square in Punxsutawney that kicks off at the end of June and will be full of events, vendors, and a variety of live music.

The event will kick off on Saturday, June 26 and run through Saturday, July 3 and will have daily events with a full schedule for each day. From daily happenings to special events, the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce has it planned out with something for everyone of all ages.

With events like the Teddy Bear Picnic and the Punxsutawney Lions Club Cruise In, you’ll likely find something that fits your liking on their website.

Daily Happenings

Kidz Zone

Characters in the Park

Game Commission ion Interactive

Balloon Arts – Noon – 1 p.m.

Exotic Edventures Live Animal Show – 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Weather Discovery Center Interactive Activities

From AC/DC cover band Maximum Voltage to Darkwater Duo and Heavenbound, you’re bound to enjoy some live local music. You can check out all 17 bands and performers and their schedules on the Festival in the Park website.

The festival boasts over 30 different vendors/food vendors from Moon Meats to the Chocolate Moonshine Co.