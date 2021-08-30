Punxsutawney woman escapes car fire after brakes fail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney woman is safe after her car caught fire while driving it on Route 310 through Jefferson County over the weekend.

The 56-year-old woman was driving on Aug. 28 when her brakes reportedly failed on her and began to smoke. The car then caught fire as she pulled to the side of the road in Winslow Township. Responders said she was able to escape the car and fire without injury, however, the car suffered serious damage.

Crews were able to deal with the car fire and get it towed from the scene with the help of Zimmerman Towing.