Punxsutawney to potentially introduce mobile payment for parking on Main St

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Using coins to pay for parking could soon be a thing of the past,

after the Punxsutawney police chief proposed the borough move away from traditional parking meters in response to residents complaints.

Parking meters lining the sidewalks could be removed, and be replaced with mobile pay parking, using an app called “ParkMobile.”

“I have used them before and they seem to work really well, and you’re not always looking for your change,” said Karen Blough, a Punxsutawney resident.

The move comes as many in Punxsutawney shared their irritations about the traditional method, growing tired of having to carry change to pay for parking.

But some disagree, proposing, if this switch must be made, to let some meters remain.

“They can use their phones and let me use my quarters and nickels and dimes,” said Sylvia Ferrara, a resident opposed to the switch.

There is a possibility of these meters staying operational for a transitional period — should “ParkMobile” be approved. All of these possibilities will go under advisement prior to the borough council making its decision.