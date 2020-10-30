Punxsutawney State Police respond to early morning burglary at roofing company

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Punxsutawney responded to an early morning burglary Monday at Dave’s Metal Roofing.

Police say the burglar (s) used a forklift to load the safe into a four-door pick-up truck before fleeing the scene. The truck was later seen driving north on State Route 119 toward Sykesville.

Officials say the safe contained large amounts of cash and thousands of dollars of precious metals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Punxsutawney State Police at 814-838-0510 referencing incident number PA2020-1509101.