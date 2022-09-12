PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is looking for community assistance after a proposed $96,594 upgrade to the facility.

The new upgrades include an electric chair lift between the main floor of the library and the children`s area/inside the groundhog viewing area. There will also be an installation of new railings in the upstairs area, the main staircase and along the border between the ground floor and the children’s area.

Community members who would like to donate for the upgrades can bring it to the library during business hours or mail it to them at Punxsutawney Memorial Library, 301 E. Mahoning St. Suite #4, Punxsutawney PA 15767.

The library sent numerous letters to area businesses, township and borough councils, and other non-profit organizations. The library also asked the Groundhog Club to donate as the lift will benefit those trying to get a sneak peek of Punxsutawney Phil.

“We actually have the funds for that but we have been canvasing the local businesses and asking them to help contribute to the cost of it so we’re not footing the bill on to ourselves. The library is for everybody so we’re asking the community to help,” Director and Head Librarian Jennifer Soliday said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Construction is scheduled to begin soon and the library is hopeful it will not effect their working hours too much. However, they have stated that there may be times, for the safety of their patrons and staff, that they will need to be closed during construction.