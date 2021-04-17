Punxsutawney man killed after crashing car in Indiana County

NORTH MAHONING, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 81-year-old Punxsutawney man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Indiana County.

According to the county coroner, Ronald Coon was driving on Route 210 highway in North Mahoning Township, when his vehicle struck a guide rail head-on.

Then, the vehicle went over the guide rail and down an embankment before coming to rest.

It is believed the man was experiencing a medical problem because another driver saw him swerving several times before the crash, the coroner adds.

He adds that alcohol was not a factor in the crash and the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.