Punxsutawney man collecting 9/11 memorabilia for 15 years

A Punxsutawney man is doing his part to keep the memory of those who lost their lives in September 11th alive.

Douglas Bartlebaugh, was just eight years old when he started his collection in 2002.

Since then his collection grew over the years to more than 70 authentic pieces of memorabilia.

He says it’s important to share with today’s youth the memory of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s like the military and fire department. They serve for our country and they assisted. You had the good Samaritans in New York on that day that came out to be heroes also,” says Bartlebaugh.

The collection is on display throughout Monday night at the Punxsutawney Fraternal Order of Eagles.