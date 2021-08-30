Punxsutawney man arrested after breaking arm of 5-month-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges after he allegedly admitted to police that he was rough with a 5-month-old and broke their arm.

Matthew Knox, 33, is facing charges after police were called to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for suspected child abuse on Aug. 14. After arriving, police noted that the doctor explained the child had a broken arm and bruising to the forehead which was uncommon, given that a 5-month-old is not mobile yet.

During the investigation, police report that Knox admitted to them that he was left alone with the child and couldn’t get them to stop crying. He then told police he got rough with the baby and heard a pop in their arm where the bone broke. Knox also told police that he didn’t say anything to the child’s mother out of fear of repercussions.

Knox was taken to Indiana County Jail where he was unable to post $50,000 bail. He’s now facing charges of aggravated assault of a victim less than 6, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.